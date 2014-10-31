Chrome Beta easter egg game

by Tyler Maciaszek on October 31, 2014 , 12:06 pm
News
668
0
previous article
Samsung announces the Galaxy A3 and A5
next article
Google targeting businesses with their Highlights function of Inbox; Inbox Invites giveaway

Ever wanted to see a dinosaur jump over a cactus? No, well me either but Google has made it into a game of sorts. The new easter egg in chrome beta allows you to play that game. Just turn on airplane mode, go to the chrome beta, type in google.com, and click on that dinosaur.

Warning: My phone opens chrome beta in quite a weird way I am using a oneplus one with mahdi rom but I wanted to show off the easter egg anyways. 

Reddit

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Hate It
0%
News
airplanebetachromeeaster. egg. androidgameGoogle+mode
, , , , , ,
About the Author
Tyler Maciaszek
Comments
Leave a reply

Leave a Response

Latest Articles
 
June 3, 2016 , 12:14 pm
OnePlus Begin 1 Hour Shipping in UK via Amazon Prime
by John McKenzie
47
 
September 1, 2015 , 4:15 pm
Another Oneplus 2 update rolls out from today
by UbuntuBhoy
167
 
September 1, 2015 , 1:46 pm
Kazam Trooper 450L Review
by John McKenzie
807
 
August 27, 2015 , 3:25 pm
ONEPLUS 2 REVIEW
by UbuntuBhoy
2271
 
August 26, 2015 , 12:28 am
PSA: Don’t be a jerk when testing
by Scott Kenyon
1771
Copyright © 2016 Land of Droid, All Rights Reserved.